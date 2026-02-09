Best Camera Phones Under Rs 30,000 in India: Top Picks for Photography
The mid-range smartphone market in India has now reached a major milestone in mobile photography. From Motorola Edge 60 Pro to Vivo T4 Pro, here are the best camera phones under Rs 30,000 in India.
Image Signal Processor Revolution
The sub-Rs 30,000 phone segment is super competitive. Brands like Realme, Motorola, Nothing, and Vivo are packing great camera features into their mid-range phones now.
1. Realme 15 5G
Highlights include a 50MP Sony OIS main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Its 50MP front camera supports 4K recording, a huge advantage for vloggers. Price: Rs 25,999+.
2. Motorola Edge 70
Features a 50MP OIS main camera and a 50MP ultra-wide lens for great detail. Its Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and IP68/IP69 rating make it a solid all-rounder. Price: Rs 29,999.
3. Nothing Phone (3a) Pro
Nothing's “True to Life” philosophy shines with a 50MP main camera for natural tones and a 50MP 3x periscope lens for pro portraits. Price: Rs 29,999.
4. Vivo T4 Pro
The Vivo T4 Pro boasts a 50MP Sony OIS main camera and a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto lens. Its quad-curved display and 90W fast charging add to the premium feel. Price: Rs 27,999+.
5. Motorola Edge 60 Pro
A versatile camera system with a 50MP OIS main, 50MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto lens. The Dimensity 8350 Extreme ensures powerful performance. Price: Rs 28,999.
