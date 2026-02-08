Jio 449 Family Plan Launched: Big Savings on Multiple Sims for the Whole Family
Jio has launched a budget-friendly Rs.449 postpaid family plan that lets you use multiple SIMs on one bill. With generous data and added benefits, this plan can easily replace multiple separate recharges.
Jio Rs. 449 Plan
Jio has a new postpaid family plan for less than Rs. 500 (Rs. 449 + GST). Use 4 SIMs at once—1 main and 3 add-ons. It's a budget-friendly option for the whole family.
Jio 4 SIM plan
This JioPlus plan offers 75 GB of shareable data for all members. After 75 GB, it's Rs. 10/GB. All SIMs also get unlimited calls and 100 daily SMS.
Jio Unlimited Call
Each extra member costs Rs. 150/month, and each add-on SIM gets 5 GB of data. This helps manage family expenses on one bill, making it cheaper than separate recharges.
Jio recharge plans
Get free OTT services like JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. If you have a 5G phone, enjoy unlimited 5G data. Some users also get extra offers like a Hotstar subscription.
JioPlus Postpaid
Activate this JioPlus plan easily via the MyJio app or at a Jio Store. With its low fee, high data, and OTT perks, it's a tough competitor for other telecom companies.
