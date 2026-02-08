Explore the latest iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max leaks! Discover Apple's big changes for 2026, including a fresh design, a powerful 5100mAh battery, and the advanced A20 chipset.

There are still many months until the release of Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max smartphones. However, exciting information about these phones has already started to leak online. These flagship models, set to be released in 2026, are expected to feature significant design changes, advanced camera hardware, and a powerful battery. In particular, it's said that the speed will be on another level thanks to Apple's new A20 Pro chipset. Let's take a detailed look at all the leaked information here.

New Design and Face ID Changes

Apple is planning to bring major changes to the front design of the iPhone 18 Pro series. It's likely that the current Dynamic Island will be shrunk or completely replaced, introducing 'Under-display Face ID' technology. This might appear as a small punch-hole camera at the top edge of the screen. While the back will likely retain the triple-camera setup, there may be minor changes to the glass and frame design. It seems these iPhones will be launched in new colors like Deep Purple, Burgundy, and Dark Brown.

Major Camera Updates

For photography enthusiasts, the iPhone 18 Pro will be a blessing. It may introduce a 'Variable Aperture' system. This will help capture excellent photos even in low light and create a natural background blur. There's a possibility that Samsung's new '3-layer stacked sensor' will be used, which will reduce noise and increase clarity in photos.

Powerful A20 Pro Chipset and Battery

The iPhone 18 series is expected to use the ultra-fast A20 Pro chipset, built on TSMC's 2nm technology. With RAM directly integrated with the processor, the phone's speed could increase by up to 15%, and battery savings could improve by up to 30%. The iPhone 18 Pro Max model might feature a massive 5,100mAh battery. This could increase the phone's thickness and weight (over 240 grams).

Display and Release Details

There won't be a major change in display sizes. The iPhone 18 Pro will be released with a 6.3-inch screen, and the Pro Max with a 6.9-inch screen. As usual, Apple will launch these new iPhones in September 2026. As for the price, it will be based on the iPhone 17 Pro series' price (starting around ₹1.35 lakh in India), with adjustments according to the cost of components.