Best Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 in India With Strong Performance and Battery
Best options under Rs 20,000 in India offer strong performance, reliable cameras and long battery life. This price range includes powerful processors, fast charging support and modern displays, making these devices ideal for smooth daily use.
1. Vivo T4
The Vivo T4, launched in April 2025, is a top phone under ₹20,000. It packs a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, 8GB RAM, 50MP camera, and a large 7300mAh battery with 90W charging.
2. iQOO Z10
The iQOO Z10 phone features a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, a 50MP + 2MP rear camera, a 32MP front camera, and a 7300mAh battery with 90W flash charging.
3. Moto G67 Power
For Motorola fans, the Moto G67 Power has a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip, 8GB RAM, 50MP rear camera, 7000mAh battery with 30W charging, and a 6.7-inch LCD display.
4. Realme P4
The Realme P4 has a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset. It has 6GB RAM, a 50MP rear camera, a 7000mAh battery with 80W charging, and a 6.77-inch AMOLED display.
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 15
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 15 comes with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and 8GB RAM. It features a 108MP rear camera, a 5520mAh battery with 45W charging, and a 6.77-inch AMOLED display.
