iPhone 17e Features Leaked Ahead of Launch: Camera, Display, Battery, and More
Discover all the leaked features of the upcoming iPhone 17e, including its camera, battery, display, and processor details, before the official launch. Get the latest on Apple's next budget phone.
Display
The iPhone 17e will reportedly have a 6.1-inch display with a Dynamic Island for alerts. Its design may be similar to the iPhone 15 and could feature a 60Hz refresh rate.
Processor
The iPhone 17e will feature Apple's A19 hexa-core chipset with a quad-core GPU and 8GB of RAM. Built on the N3P 3nm process, it will offer better performance and AI features.
Camera
Leaks suggest the iPhone 17e will have a single 48MP rear camera with LED flash. It may feature an 18MP front camera with Center Stage. The A19 chip will help enhance photography.
Battery
Not much is known about the iPhone 17e's battery. It's claimed to have all-day life. Reports suggest a 4000mAh or 4061mAh battery with 20W wired and MagSafe wireless charging.
Price
Everyone is eager to know the iPhone 17e's price. The previous 16e started at ₹59,900. The iPhone 17e is expected to be priced between ₹60,000 and ₹70,000 in India.
