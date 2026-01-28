Buying Silver vs an iPhone: Investment Profit Compared to Smartphone Depreciation
A comparison shows buying an iPhone led to depreciation, while investing the same amount in silver delivered strong profits, highlighting silver’s surge versus smartphone value loss.
iPhone vs Silver
Many wonder whether to buy a smartphone or invest. But decisions can look very different over time. A recent example is the silver price hike, making many people think.
Price of a premium smartphone
A premium smartphone launched last year cost about ₹1.35 lakh. A kilo of silver was ₹1.30 lakh. People now wonder what if they'd bought silver instead, as its price has soared.
One kilo of silver
That ₹1.30 lakh kilo of silver is now worth up to ₹3.80 lakh, a nearly 3x jump in a year. The phone might not even sell for ₹70k now. This makes you think, 'Should've bought silver!'
Smartphone
But not everyone agrees. For some, a smartphone is more than a device; it's about convenience, work, and status. You can't just look at money. So, buying an expensive phone isn't wrong.
Reason for silver price hike
There are reasons for silver's rapid price rise. Its use in solar panels, electronics, and EVs is growing. Also, in unstable markets, people invest in precious metals like silver.
Investors' focus
For these reasons, investors' focus on silver has increased. Some who had already invested have seen good profits in a short time. This has led to talk that 'Silver is the next gold.'
Silver investment profit
Market experts predict silver prices will rise more, possibly crossing ₹4 lakh/kg soon and hitting ₹4.6 lakh by year-end. This comparison shows a good investment pays off long-term.
