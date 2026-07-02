5 5 Image Credit : Getty

Using the phone in the sun

Playing games for a long time, using the phone in direct sunlight, or watching videos while charging makes the phone hot. If it heats up repeatedly, the battery life reduces and the processor's performance is also affected. When the phone gets hot, just keep it aside for a while before using it again. Also, don't ignore software update notifications; they fix security bugs. And always install apps from official app stores to avoid viruses that slow down your phone.