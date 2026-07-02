Smartphone Care Alert: 5 Mistakes Secretly Destroying Your Phone, Fix Them Now!
We spend thousands of rupees to buy a smartphone. But within a few days, the phone starts hanging and the battery drains too quickly. The reason for this is these 5 common mistakes we all make.
Tips to increase mobile phone life
Charging to 100% or using till 0%
Many people make the big mistake of charging their phone to 100% or using it until it hits 0%. Most modern smartphones have lithium-ion batteries. Fully discharging or overcharging these batteries will damage them. According to experts, it's best to keep the battery level between 20% and 80%. You should definitely avoid charging it overnight.
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Using a poor quality charger
Filling up the phone memory completely
It's a mistake to completely fill your phone's memory with photos, videos, and unnecessary apps. This reduces the phone's performance. Apps take longer to open, and the phone might hang. So, it's a good idea to keep at least 15% to 20% of storage free.
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Using the phone in the sun
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