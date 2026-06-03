Early leaks for the iPhone 18 Pro Max, expected in September 2026, suggest significant hardware enhancements focused on artificial intelligence, battery, and photography. Rumours point to a new 48MP camera system with variable aperture, a larger battery, and the powerful A20 Pro chip with 12GB of RAM to handle advanced AI tasks.

Apple’s next flagship smartphone, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, is beginning to surface in leaks months ahead of its expected debut. Although Apple has not formally verified any information, leaks from analysts and supply-chain sources indicate the company is planning a number of hardware enhancements with an emphasis on on-device artificial intelligence, battery life, and photography. Along with the rest of the iPhone 18 series, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is anticipated to ship in September 2026.

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Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Max is still months away from an official announcement, but the rumour mill has been unusually busy — and what is emerging paints a picture of a device that addresses some of the most consistent complaints iPhone users have had for years.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: Expected Camera Upgrades

A new 48-megapixel main camera with a variable aperture technology is one of the most significant stated modifications. If correct, this would provide users more control over depth-of-field effects and enable them to modify the quantity of light entering the sensor. Apple is reportedly developing a three-layer stacked image sensor to lessen image noise. 48-megapixel sensors are also anticipated for the telephoto and ultra-wide cameras. A new aperture configuration for the telephoto camera might be implemented to enhance image quality in low-light conditions.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: Bigger Battery and AI-Focused Hardware

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to have a battery capacity of between 5,100 and 5,200 mAh, which is more than the 4,823 mAh battery that was supposedly utilised in its predecessor. The phone may get 8.8 mm thicker and weigh about 240 grams to make room for the bigger battery.

Apple's A20 Pro processor, which is produced using a 2-nanometer technology, is anticipated to power the gadget. According to reports, the processor will be combined with 12GB of RAM in order to enable future AI workloads and Apple Intelligence capabilities.

Additionally, a smaller Dynamic Island cutout is anticipated, although the phone will still have a 6.9-inch display. According to reports, Apple is utilising innovative chip packing techniques to increase internal space and boost productivity.

Despite growing component costs, Apple is expected to stick with its existing pricing approach for the iPhone 18 Pro Max, according to recent rumours. The handset may come at a price comparable to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, according to analysts quoted by a number of outlets. However, closer to launch, price may still vary based on supply-chain conditions and production yields.