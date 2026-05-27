Apple is reportedly developing a new security feature designed to automatically lock an iPhone if it detects it has been stolen, even while unlocked. This function would use signals like sudden movement, distance from a paired Watch, and location data to secure the device in the critical first moments of a theft, expanding on existing protections.

If your iPhone gets stolen while it is unlocked, those first few seconds can put your sensitive data at risk. Before the owner has a chance to respond, a thief could attempt to swiftly access messages, banking applications, passwords, or even disable monitoring capabilities. According to reports, Apple is currently developing a new security function that might lock an iPhone as soon as it senses that it might have been stolen.

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The functionality is intended for a typical theft scenario in which a phone is taken while the screen is still unlocked, according to 9to5Mac. Apple already offers anti-theft measures like Find My, Activation Lock, and Stolen Device Protection, but if the iPhone is unlocked when it is stolen, these measures lose some of their effectiveness.

However, by responding quickly in the initial seconds following a suspected snatching attempt, the new function allegedly seeks to address just that issue. The concept bears some resemblance to how Apple safeguards demo iPhones within its retail locations, wherein the devices immediately lock or deactivate themselves in the event that they are abruptly removed from the shop. Nonetheless, it is claimed that this new approach was created especially for actual theft scenarios involving personal electronics.

How Can This Ant-Theft Feature Work?

The report claims that Apple's technology would use a variety of signals to determine whether a theft could have occurred. The iPhone's accelerometer, which can identify abrupt and peculiar movement patterns, is anticipated to be one of the most significant signs of a stolen iPhone. The gadget may instantly activate a lock if it detects a jerky motion that looks like a phone being taken from someone's grasp.

The distance between the iPhone and a linked Apple Watch may also be examined by the system. Apple may consider it another indication of theft if the phone abruptly and quickly pulls away from the watch. The iPhone may also determine whether it is in a familiar place, like home or work, or whether it is linked to a reliable Wi-Fi network. The phone may react more violently by preventing access to important areas of the system if it seems like the device has been stolen in an unknown location.

According to the source, the function would probably expand the same safeguards that are already offered by Apple's Stolen Device Protection, which debuted with iOS 17.3. Currently, when the iPhone is away from familiar locations, that function adds additional biometric checks and security delays for operations like changing passwords or accessing stored credentials. However, even with those safeguards, users may still be at risk in the initial moments following a theft.

Do note that Apple has not officially announced the feature or revealed when it may arrive.