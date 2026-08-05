In a significant reversal, GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu, who earlier suggested aggressive pricing for the iPhone 18 Pro, is now predicting a steep $250-300 price hike and has downgraded Apple's stock as a result.

Apple enthusiasts who are hoping to upgrade to the iPhone 18 Pro may need to ready for a considerably higher payment than imagined. An Apple expert, who earlier said the firm will maintain iPhone pricing the same, has altered his mind. In a fresh projection, he said he expects Apple will hike the price of the iPhone 18 Pro series by as much as $300, citing increasing component costs and pressure on the company’s profit margins. The analyst also cut Apple’s stock rating, a sign of increasing worries about the tech giant’s near-term future.

Analyst Does A Stunning About-Face

Earlier, the analyst did not foresee Apple hiking iPhone prices even with rising production costs. But, with Apple’s recent financial statement and projections, he has changed his tune.

The iPhone 18 Pro versions might witness one of the greatest price hikes in previous years, according to the latest forecast. The analyst also cut Apple stock, saying the company’s performance might be hampered by limited upside and cost constraints along with the lower pricing expectation.

iPhone 18 Pro: Why It Might Be More Expensive

The latest projections show that Apple faces rising expenses for sophisticated memory chips and next-generation semiconductor technology. The business also warned investors about supply chain bottlenecks on premium parts.

Industry analysts say additional production costs might eventually be passed on to customers in the form of higher iPhone pricing, especially for the Pro versions that could boast Apple's most sophisticated technology.

Apple Under Margin Pressure

Apple posted quarterly results that above Wall Street expectations, but its forecast for slower revenue growth next quarter. It also cautioned that profit margins might be squeezed by supply constraints and increased input expenses.

Concerns caused numerous analysts to cut their Apple valuations, with some downgrading the shares and warning that the company had limited upward potential in the short-term.

What can buyers look for?

If the forecast is correct, the iPhone 18 Pro series could be Apple’s most expensive mainstream smartphones ever. The more expensive model is rumoured to have premium upgrades including a faster CPU, AI-focused features, better cameras and other hardware changes that Apple is slated to introduce later this year.

Nothing Formal Yet

Apple has not announced any price on the iPhone 18 series and the $300 hike is an analyst forecast. The business is likely to unveil the iPhone 18 series during its usual September launch event, when pricing, specs and availability will be formally disclosed.