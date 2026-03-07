Realme C83 5G Launched in India with 7000mAh Battery and 144Hz Display
Realme has launched the C83 5G in India, featuring a massive 7000mAh battery and a 144Hz refresh rate display. The budget-friendly smartphone aims to offer long battery life, smooth performance, and 5G connectivity for gaming and streaming.
14
Image Credit : Realme C83 5G
Realme C83 5G arrives to shake up the Indian market!
Realme has launched its new 'Realme C83 5G' in the Indian market, aiming straight for budget-conscious buyers. This new phone joins the popular 'C' series, focusing on long battery life and solid daily performance. It packs some amazing features for its price, like 5G support, a huge 7000mAh battery, and a 144Hz refresh rate display. This makes it a great option for anyone looking for a budget phone for gaming and non-stop video streaming.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
24
Image Credit : Google
Incredible battery and powerful performance
The phone's biggest highlight is its massive 7000mAh 'Titan Battery'. Realme proudly claims this is the largest battery in this segment, offering amazing backup for heavy social media, streaming, and gaming. It also supports 15W fast charging and 5W reverse charging. For performance, the phone runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, built on a 6nm process. It comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You can also expand the RAM virtually up to 18GB using its dynamic RAM feature and add a memory card of up to 2TB.
34
Image Credit : social media
Huge display and cooling technology
The Realme C83 5G features a large 6.7-inch LCD display. While most budget phones offer a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate, this one comes with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate. This means scrolling and animations will feel incredibly smooth. To keep the phone from heating up during long use, it has a massive 5334mm² vapor chamber cooling system, the largest in its segment. It also includes a new 'AI Outdoor Mode' that automatically boosts brightness and audio when you're outside.
44
Image Credit : Realme
Camera, durability, and price details
For photos, the phone has a 13MP AI rear camera and a 5MP front selfie camera, which is decent for everyday use. The phone is also built tough, with military-grade shock resistance and an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, so it can handle accidental drops and splashes. It is available in two attractive colours: Blooming Purple and Sprouting Green. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 13,499, the 4GB RAM + 128GB model at Rs. 14,499, and the top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB model costs Rs. 17,499. The first sale starts on March 7 at 12 PM on Flipkart, the Realme website, and in retail stores.
Find the latest Technology News covering Smartphone Updates, AI (Artificial Intelligence) breakthroughs, and innovations in Space exploration. Stay updated on gadgets, apps, and digital trends with expert reviews, product comparisons, and tech insights. Download the Asianet News Official App for everything shaping the future of technology.
Latest Videos