4 4 Image Credit : Realme

Camera, durability, and price details

For photos, the phone has a 13MP AI rear camera and a 5MP front selfie camera, which is decent for everyday use. The phone is also built tough, with military-grade shock resistance and an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, so it can handle accidental drops and splashes. It is available in two attractive colours: Blooming Purple and Sprouting Green. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 13,499, the 4GB RAM + 128GB model at Rs. 14,499, and the top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB model costs Rs. 17,499. The first sale starts on March 7 at 12 PM on Flipkart, the Realme website, and in retail stores.