Based on recent leaks and past trends, Apple is anticipated to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and its first foldable iPhone around September 8 or 9, 2026. The announcement for the event is expected on August 26, with sales likely beginning on September 18. This launch will also be the first major product introduction for new CEO John Ternus.

Next month, Apple is anticipated to hold one of the largest launch events to reveal the new iPhone 18 Pro versions and its first foldable iPhone. Although there are a number of theories regarding the launch date, a recent leak indicates the most likely timetable for the company's yearly iPhone event. Since Apple follows a predetermined schedule for the iPhone launch event each year, it is simpler to anticipate and estimate the announcement date well in advance. Thus, based on past trends, this is when Apple may release the iPhone 18 Pro versions.

When Will Apple Host September Event?

Since 2011, Apple has released new iPhones in the autumn. As a result, the launch often takes place around September or October. The iPhone 17 series debuted on September 19, 2025, last year. Now, as per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Fold could launch around September 8 or September 9, 2026.

The suggested date was September 7, 2026, according to a Forbes article, but it falls on US Labour Day. Therefore, September 9 is the most likely date for Apple's annual iPhone announcement event.

Apple's September Launch

The Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park will host the launch ceremony. The keynote address will be John Ternus's first significant product introduction in his new position as Apple CEO, which he will take over in September. The presentation will probably take the form of a one to two-hour pre-recorded video.

The iPhone launch event is now usually announced by Apple precisely 14 days (two weeks) prior to the presentation. As a result, we may anticipate the launch announcement for the forthcoming event to occur on August 26, 2026.

When Will Apple Begin Its Sale?

About a week after the debut event, Apple is anticipated to start selling at least some of the new iPhone models. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are thus anticipated to be on sale on September 18 if the keynote is held on September 9. Depending on Apple's intentions, the company's first foldable may arrive later or go on sale on September 18 alongside the Pro versions.