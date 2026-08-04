Google's upcoming Pixel 11 series arrives next month with a fully glass-clad camera island, upgraded zoom capabilities, and the Tensor G6 chip. Pricing and full specifications have now surfaced online.

Google is set to unveil the Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro on August 12, according to marketing materials that have surfaced online. The upcoming smartphones will be powered by the company's next-generation Tensor G6 chip and feature redesigned camera modules with fully glass-clad backs.

The Pixel 11 series marks a notable design shift from its predecessor. Both models now feature a camera bump that is entirely covered in glass, eliminating the metal section that was present on the right side of the Pixel 10 Pro. The camera island appears to protrude slightly more than the previous generation, though this has not been officially confirmed.

The Pixel 11 Pro introduces a distinctive feature called Pixel Glow, a round RGB LED light on the rear panel that will serve as a notification indicator. This feature is unique to the Pro model and does not appear on the standard Pixel 11.

Gemini Intelligence is prominently advertised in the leaked marketing materials and is expected to be a major selling point across the entire Pixel 11 lineup. The AI-powered features are likely to differentiate Google's devices from competitors in the premium smartphone segment.

Display and design

The standard Pixel 11 will feature a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display with a resolution of 2424 x 1080 pixels. The screen offers an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 60Hz to 120Hz and reaches a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 provides protection against scratches and drops.

The Pixel 11 Pro shares the same 6.3-inch screen size but upgrades to a Super Actua OLED LTPO panel. The resolution is higher at 2856 x 1280 pixels, and the adaptive refresh rate drops to 1Hz on the low end, reaching 120Hz at peak. Brightness on the Pro model maxes out at 3,600 nits. Both phones use Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for display protection.

Pro model introduces Pixel Glow RGB notification light on the rear panel

Performance and hardware

Both devices are powered by Google's Tensor G6 chipset, paired with the Titan M3 coprocessor for enhanced security. The standard Pixel 11 will be available with 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of non-expandable storage. The Pixel 11 Pro offers the same memory and storage configurations.

Battery capacities differ between the two models. The Pixel 11 packs a 4,985mAh typical battery (4,840mAh minimum), while the Pixel 11 Pro has a 4,850mAh typical battery (4,707mAh minimum). Both support 30W wired USB-C PPS charging and Qi2 wireless charging. However, Google will not include a charger in the box.

Camera systems

The camera setups vary significantly between the two models. The Pixel 11 features a dual-camera system on the rear, comprising a 48-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture. Super Zoom is available up to 30x. The front-facing camera is a 10.5-megapixel sensor.

The Pixel 11 Pro ups the ante with a triple-camera setup. A 50-megapixel main camera is joined by a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 48-megapixel periscope telephoto camera offering 5x optical zoom. Digital zoom capabilities reach 120x, marketed as Pro Zoom. Google quotes optical quality at 0.5x, 1x, 2x, 5x, and 10x magnifications. The selfie camera on the Pro model is a 42-megapixel sensor with a 103-degree field of view.

Additional features and pricing

Both phones support 5G connectivity and include in-display fingerprint scanners. Facial recognition is available via the selfie camera. The devices carry IP68 water and dust resistance ratings.

The Pixel 11 measures 152.8 x 72 x 8.6mm and weighs 197 grams, making it the lighter of the two. The Pixel 11 Pro comes in at 152.7 x 71.9 x 8.4mm and weighs 204 grams.

Pricing for the Pixel 11 starts at $899 in the United States and €999 in Europe. The Pixel 11 Pro will retail from $1,099 in the US and €1,199 in Europe.

The Pixel 11 will be available in Fuchsia, Light Sterling, Moss, and Midnight Haze colour options, though the names have not been officially confirmed.