A new promotional offer on Flipkart allows customers to purchase the Apple iPhone 17 Pro for an effective price of Rs 99,900. The deal requires combining an exchange offer on an iPhone 15 with a specific ICICI Bank credit card discount.

To get the latest luxury iPhone from Apple, you often pay well over ₹1 lakh. But good news if you’ve been waiting for the right offer. The iPhone 17 Pro is now available at an effective price of ₹99,900 with exchange advantages, bank deals and quick discounts. If you’re a flagship iPhone or Android user looking to upgrade, this might be one of the finest opportunities to get Apple’s premium smartphone for a substantially cheaper price.

How is it getting down to Rs 99,900?

The lowered price is not a direct price reduction by Apple. Rather, it is done by bundling together different deals accessible from partner businesses.

Customers can reduce the total cost by using:

Qualifying old cell phones trade in offers Instant Discount on Selected Bank Cards extra promotional advantages on offer throughout the sale

How much you pay in the end depends on the worth of your existing smartphone and your eligibility for the bank offer.

Who gets the best deal?

Most common buyers to save:

Trade in a recent flagship smartphone (in good shape). Use a qualifying credit or debit card to get the immediate discount. Purchase within the promotional time.

Final price may be greater than ₹99,900, if your previous gadget has lesser market value.

Why This Deal Matters

The iPhone 17 Pro is Apple's flagship model and comes with the best hardware, therefore deals this big are rather unusual. The deal is especially sweeter for those customers who were going to upgrade an older iPhone, as Apple’s flagship smartphones tend to hold their value on the resale market.

Many consumers may decide to upgrade now rather than wait for the next generation as the next iPhone 18 Pro is reported to have a big price hike owing to increased production expenses.

Wait or Buy?

The deal right now is fantastic value for those who want a premium iPhone but don’t want to spend full retail price. But if you're keen on the latest AI capabilities from Apple, or overhauled hardware or the next-generation chip predicted in the iPhone 18 Pro, waiting for the fresh launch might still make sense – assuming you're okay with the risk of a higher price tag.

Before You Buy . . . Things to Remember

Before you complete your purchase:

Check the final value of your exchange device. Check if your bank card is eligible for the discount. Scrutinise the terms and conditions of the retailer. Promotional discounts can change without notice so check to see if the offer is still valid.