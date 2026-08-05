Planning to buy the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max from the US to save money? The final landed cost in India could be at least Rs 30,000 higher than the US sticker price, once you factor in taxes and currency conversion.

Thinking of buying the next US iPhone 18 Pro Max to save some cash? You might wish to conduct the calculations first. Apple goods are usually cheaper in the US but with the predicted price jump for the iPhone 18 Pro series, taxes and other expenditures, the difference may close considerably. Recent reports reveal that buying the flagship iPhone in the US vs India can be as high as ₹30,000 further complicating the purchase decision.

Why Is US Price So Cheap?

Apple’s US pricing are often shown before state taxes are included in, so the price you’re looking at is often cheaper than what you’ll really pay. The retail price in India is inclusive of GST and other relevant taxes.

Even after accounting for local taxes in the US, a buyer may still wind up paying less than he would in India, but the actual savings will depend on the state of purchase and the current currency rate.

iPhone 18 Pro Max price to increase

The analysts expect Apple will hike the costs of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max by as much as $250–$300. The soaring prices of next-gen 2nm chipsets, memory chips and other high-end gear are likely to force up production costs.

If Apple does pass the expenses on to customers, the Pro versions might become the most costly mainstream iPhones ever released.

Why India could be paying more?

Multiple factors including: Indian buyers are often paying more than their US counterparts because of:

Duties and Taxes GST included in retail pricing Currency exchange rate variations Apple’s regional pricing policy

Even if the base US price is comparatively lower these factors can add up to a significant markup to the final retail price.

Should You Purchase It From the US?

If a friend or family member is bringing the iPhone 18 Pro Max to India, buying the phone in the US can still save money.

International Warranty Restrictions on Certain Components eSIM compatibility differs Currency exchange charges