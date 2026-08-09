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iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Full Comparison of Features, Camera and Price Details
Apple is gearing up to launch its new iPhones. So, what's the big difference between the iPhone 18 Pro and the 15 Pro? We break down everything from the display and A20 Pro chip to the 48MP cameras and the expected price hike.
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Image Credit : Chatgpt
iPhone 18 Pro Leaks: A20 Pro Chip and a Mind-Blowing Camera
Coming after a three-generation gap, the iPhone 18 Pro seems like a perfect upgrade for iPhone 15 Pro users. It promises a bigger screen, better battery, and faster performance. But a significant price hike is expected, with the starting price likely to be around $1,300 (approx. ₹1,23,500).
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Image Credit : Getty
iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Design and Size
The iPhone 18 Pro will feature a 6.3-inch screen, up from the 15 Pro's 6.1 inches. Thinner bezels mean the phone won't feel much bigger. The 18 Pro is switching to an aluminium body (206g), which helps with heat but might scratch easily, unlike the 15 Pro's premium titanium frame (187g). It also gets a smaller Dynamic Island and a new 'Camera Control' button.
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Image Credit : Gemini
iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Display Features
The display is getting a huge upgrade. The iPhone 18 Pro will use a 6.3-inch OLED LTPO+ panel that's more power-efficient. It boasts a crazy 3,000 nits outdoor brightness, beating the 15 Pro's 2,000 nits. It also gets a new anti-reflective coating and a tougher Ceramic Shield for scratch protection. Both phones support a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate.
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Image Credit : Apple
iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Performance and Processor
Performance-wise, the iPhone 18 Pro is set to break records with Apple's first 2nm 'A20 Pro' chipset. This is a big leap from the 15 Pro's 3nm A17 Pro chip, promising more speed and 30% better power efficiency. The 18 Pro also gets 12GB RAM to handle AI tasks, compared to the 15 Pro's 8GB. A new vapor chamber cooling system will keep it from getting too hot.
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Image Credit : Apple Hub/X
iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Camera Upgrades
The camera system is seeing massive changes. The main camera gets a variable aperture (f/1.4 to f/4.0) for better light control. The ultra-wide and telephoto cameras are both being upgraded to 48MP sensors, a huge jump from the 15 Pro's 12MP sensors. Even the selfie camera gets a boost to an 18MP sensor.
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Image Credit : Getty
iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Battery and Charging
For iPhone 15 Pro users, the improved battery is a huge plus. The 18 Pro is expected to have a much larger battery (up to 4,288 mAh), offering up to 35 hours of video playback compared to the 15 Pro's 23 hours. Charging gets faster too, with 40W wired and 25W MagSafe support, beating the 15 Pro's 25W and 15W speeds.
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