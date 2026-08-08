Flipkart has announced a massive price cut of up to ₹16,000 on the iPhone 17 Pro Max even before its Freedom Sale. During the sale, you can save up to ₹17,000 with bank offers and cashback. The sale starts on August 8, with deals on other iPhone models too.

Apple's top-of-the-line smartphone, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, is getting a massive discount on Flipkart. Even before the Flipkart Freedom Sale officially kicks off, the phone is available with a discount of up to ₹16,000. The Freedom Sale will be open for all customers from August 8, but a special offer for the iPhone 17 Pro Max is already live on the Flipkart mobile app. If you combine this with the upcoming bank offers and cashback, you can get the phone for an even lower price.

Here's the current offer

Apple launched the iPhone 17 Pro Max at ₹1,49,900. But on Flipkart, it's currently listed for ₹1,41,900. That's a straight discount of ₹8,000. On top of this, customers using an eligible SBI Bank card can get an additional instant discount of ₹8,000. This brings the effective price down to ₹1,33,900, giving you a total saving of up to ₹16,000.

Price will drop further during the Freedom Sale

According to Flipkart's sale teaser, the ₹8,000 direct discount on the iPhone 17 Pro Max will continue during the Freedom Sale, keeping the listed price at ₹1,41,900. Additionally, customers with eligible SBI Credit Cards or Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards will get an extra instant discount of ₹5,000. This will bring the phone's price down to ₹1,36,900. Flipkart is also offering a 5% cashback on eligible transactions, which can go up to ₹4,000. If you factor this in, the effective price could drop to around ₹1,32,900.

Save up to ₹17,000 in total

Customers who can avail all the offers—direct discount, bank offer, and cashback—can save a total of around ₹17,000. What's really interesting is that this final price is lower than the starting price of the iPhone 17 Pro, which begins at ₹1,34,900.

Offers on other iPhone models

The Freedom Sale will also have deals on older iPhone models. The iPhone 15, currently priced at ₹59,900, is expected to be available for an effective price of ₹55,900. Meanwhile, the price of the iPhone 16 Plus model will likely drop from ₹79,900 to around ₹75,900.

No word on iPhone 17 and 17e offers yet

Flipkart has not yet officially announced the offers for other models like the iPhone 17, iPhone 17e, iPhone 16, and iPhone 13. However, earlier sale teasers hinted that the regular iPhone 17 might be priced under ₹80,000. So, we can expect more offers to be revealed just before the sale begins.

Flipkart Freedom Sale Dates

Flipkart Plus and Black members will get early access to the sale from August 7. For all other customers, the sale will be live from August 8. The final amount you pay will depend on your payment method, card eligibility, and whether you qualify for cashback.