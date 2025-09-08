Supreme Court has directed EC to accept Aadhaar as a valid proof of identity for voter roll revisions in Bihar. The top court emphasized that Aadhaar should be considered among the prescribed documents to establish the identity of voters.

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission to accept Aadhaar as a valid proof of identity for voter roll revisions in Bihar. The top court ruled that Aadhaar will now be accepted as the 12th valid document for proving identity during voter registration in India. It emphasised that Aadhaar should be considered among the prescribed documents to establish the identity of voters. This decision aligns with the Representation of the People Act, 1950, which allows various documents to establish a voter’s identity.

Verification of Aadhaar documents

SC, however, asked the EC to ascertain genuineness of Aadhaar submitted for establishing identity of voters in Bihar SIR. The Court also directed that authorities involved in the voter registration process are entitled to verify the authenticity and genuineness of Aadhaar cards submitted by individuals. This measure aims to maintain the integrity of the electoral roll and prevent fraudulent inclusions.

Clarification on citizenship status

The top court also observed that 'nobody wants Election Commission to include illegal immigrants in electoral roll'. This decision aims to simplify the process of updating the electoral rolls and ensure that more citizens can easily exercise their right to vote. The judgment came as part of a case concerning the revision of voter lists, reinforcing the importance of Aadhaar in identity verification processes.

However, the court made it clear that Aadhaar cannot be used as proof of Indian citizenship. Citing the Aadhaar Act, the court stated, “Aadhaar card is not proof of citizenship and will not be accepted as such.” Election officials will be allowed to verify the authenticity of Aadhaar cards, just like any other identity document.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) confirmed that it would follow the legal framework set by the court. The ECI is now expected to issue official instructions to electoral officers, specifically for Bihar, to ensure the proper implementation of this order during voter roll revisions.

Supreme Court's September 1 ruling

Earlier, Supreme Court on Monday, September 1, took note of the Election Commission's submission that claims and objections for voter registration in the Bihar draft roll will be considered even after the September 1 deadline and that they will be considered after the roll has been finalised. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, after taking note of ECI's submission, did not pass any order to extend the September 1 deadline.

The process will continue until the last date of nominations and all inclusions or exclusions are integrated in the final roll, the bench recorded the ECI submissions on September 1.

The apex court was hearing applications filed by political parties seeking to extend the deadline by two weeks. It also asked the Bihar Legal Services Authority (BLSA) to issue instructions to all district legal service authorities to depute or notify para-legal volunteers to assist voters or political parties for online submission of claims, objections, and corrections.

(With ANI inputs)