Lava Bold N2 India Launch: Price, Specs, and Amazon Sale Details
The Lava Bold N2 smartphone launches in India on Feb 17. It will be sold exclusively on Amazon. Check out the expected price, specs, and features of this new budget-friendly phone from the Indian brand Lava.
Bold N2
India's top mobile brand, Lava, has officially launched the new Lava Bold N2. It's an upgrade to last year's Bold N1, aimed at budget-conscious buyers wanting great features.
Exclusive to Amazon
The new Lava Bold N2 will be an Amazon exclusive, unavailable elsewhere. A dedicated Amazon page teases its design and specs. It's expected in Black and Grey colors.
Camera and Design
Based on leaks, the Lava Bold N2 has a flat back design with a 13MP dual rear camera. The square camera module includes an LED flash, offering a neat and comfy grip.
Price and Sale Details
Priced at ₹7,499 in India, the Lava Bold N2 comes in one model: 4GB RAM/64GB storage. It's available in Indus Black and Siachen White, with sales starting Feb 27 on Amazon.
Find the latest Technology News covering Smartphone Updates, AI (Artificial Intelligence) breakthroughs, and innovations in Space exploration. Stay updated on gadgets, apps, and digital trends with expert reviews, product comparisons, and tech insights. Download the Asianet News Official App for everything shaping the future of technology.