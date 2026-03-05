Right after launching the iPhone 17e, Apple removed the iPhone 16e from its official website. This means you can no longer buy the iPhone 16e directly from an Apple Store. Even though there are no major changes in design or camera hardware, you should definitely go for the iPhone 17e. For the upgraded A19 processor, better network connectivity with the C1x modem, and 256GB storage right from the base model, it's a solid choice. For anyone looking for better performance and more storage, this is a great upgrade for Rs. 64,900.

Also read: New iPhone? Change These 5 Settings Immediately for Better Security