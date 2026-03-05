iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e: Full Comparison to See if It’s Worth Upgrading
Display & Protection
Both the iPhone 17e and 16e have the same 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with a notch design. Both models also support only a 60Hz refresh rate. But the new model is a step ahead in protection. The iPhone 16e came with 'Ceramic Shield' protection, but the new iPhone 17e gets an upgraded 'Ceramic Shield 2' for extra toughness. This means the new model has a better chance of surviving drops without the screen breaking.
Performance & Storage
Camera Updates
Which one should you buy?
Right after launching the iPhone 17e, Apple removed the iPhone 16e from its official website. This means you can no longer buy the iPhone 16e directly from an Apple Store. Even though there are no major changes in design or camera hardware, you should definitely go for the iPhone 17e. For the upgraded A19 processor, better network connectivity with the C1x modem, and 256GB storage right from the base model, it's a solid choice. For anyone looking for better performance and more storage, this is a great upgrade for Rs. 64,900.
