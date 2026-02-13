Jio Offers Free Google Gemini AI Pro for 18 Months with New ₹349 Plan
Google Gemini AI Pro Free: Reliance Jio has launched a new digital offer. With this plan, users get a free 18-month Google Gemini AI Pro subscription and 2TB of Google One cloud storage.
Reliance Jio Offer
Reliance Jio's ₹349 recharge plan now comes with a new digital offer: a free 18-month Google Gemini AI Pro subscription and 2TB of Google One cloud storage.
₹349 Recharge Plan
This plan is valid for 28 days. Users get benefits like 2GB of data daily, free calls to all networks, and 100 SMS per day. Unlimited 5G data is also provided in 5G-enabled areas.
Google Gemini AI Pro
With Google Gemini AI Pro, you can use advanced AI services. The 2TB of Google One storage lets you safely store lots of photos, videos, and documents. It's helpful for students and digital users.
Free Google One Storage
To get this offer, log into the MyJio app and link your Gmail to claim it. Once verified, the service is active for 18 months. This plan is popular for its great value.
