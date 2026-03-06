Nothing has launched its new 4a series smartphones in India, including the Nothing Phone 4a, 4a Pro, and Nothing Headphone (a). Both phones feature Snapdragon chipsets, 5,400mAh batteries, AI features, and multiple RAM/storage options.

The wait is over! Nothing has officially launched its new 4a series smartphones. The company has introduced two models, the Nothing Phone 4a and the Nothing Phone 4a Pro. Along with the phones, they also launched the Nothing Headphone (a). Let's take a detailed look at the features and prices of these new smartphones.

Nothing Phone 4a: Specs and Price

The Nothing Phone 4a runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. Its main highlights are a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and a 32MP selfie camera. The phone is available in Silver, Black, Blue, and Pink colours, with 128GB and 256GB storage options. Here's the price breakdown: the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs ₹31,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at ₹34,999, and the top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will set you back by ₹37,999. Pre-orders for the Nothing Phone 4a have already started.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Specs and Price

Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The company claims this is their slimmest phone yet. It features a unique W-camera island on the back panel. The phone has a 50MP main camera sensor, but with an improved aperture and faster image processing speed. The Nothing Phone 4a Pro will be available in Silver, Black, and Pink. As for the price, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is ₹39,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs ₹42,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at ₹45,999. Pre-orders for the Pro model will begin on March 13.

Big 5,400mAh Battery

Both the Nothing Phone 4a and the Nothing Phone 4a Pro come with a 5,400mAh battery that supports 50W fast charging. Both phones run on the new Nothing OS 4.1, which comes with several AI features. Nothing is promising three years of software updates and seven years of security updates for the 4a series.

