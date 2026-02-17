Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Who Wins the 84-Day 1.5GB Plan Battle?
The Reliance Jio Rs. 799 plan is valid for 84 days. This plan offers 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calls. After using the FUP data, the speed drops to 64 Kbps.
Image Credit : Google
Daily 1.5GB Data
Jio, Airtel, and Vi are India's top private telcos. We're comparing their popular 1.5GB daily data plans: Jio's Rs. 799 plan vs. Airtel and Vi's Rs. 859 plans.
Image Credit : Google
Best 4G Coverage
Jio's plan is 7.50% cheaper than Airtel and Vi's. Plus, Jio offers the best 4G coverage among the three, making it a very attractive option from the get-go.
Image Credit : Social Media
Reliance Jio Rs. 799 Plan
Jio's Rs. 799 plan offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS/day for 84 days. It also includes subscriptions to JioTV and JioCloud. No 5G benefits.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Bharti Airtel Rs. 859 Plan
Airtel's Rs. 859 plan offers 1.5GB daily data for 84 days. It includes a 12-month Adobe Express Premium subscription and a RewardsMini subscription for extra value.
Image Credit : @ViNewsOfficial
Vodafone Idea Rs. 859 Plan
Vi's Rs. 859 plan provides 1.5GB daily data for 84 days. It comes with unique benefits like Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights for extra data.
Image Credit : Google
So, Which Plan is the Best?
Each plan has unique perks. Airtel offers Adobe Express, while Vi provides extra data features. Jio is cheaper with better coverage. The best choice depends on your needs.
