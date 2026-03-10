The Apple iPhone Air is the star of this sale. The phone, launched at ₹1,19,900, gets a flat ₹27,000 discount and is listed for ₹93,499. You can get an extra ₹3,000 off with bank offers, bringing the price down to just ₹90,499! For Android fans, the Samsung Galaxy S25+ also gets a solid price cut of about ₹15,000. It is now available from a starting price of ₹74,999, with additional bank offers applicable.

Also read: Realme C83 5G Launched in India with 7000mAh Battery and 144Hz Display