iQOO Z9 to Poco X6 Pro: Top 5 gaming smartphones under Rs 20,000 in February 2025

Choosing the right gaming smartphone can be overwhelming with so many options available. This list simplifies the process by showcasing the top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, featuring brands like Poco, Motorola, OnePlus, and more, each with unique features and specifications.

1. Poco X6 Pro The 6.67-inch AMOLED display on the Poco X6 Pro has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1800 nits. To manage intensive graphical duties, it is powered by a Mali-G615 GPU and a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC. The X6 Pro has a 64MP primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) for photography, as well as an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro lens. Additionally, it has a 16MP front camera for video calls and selfies. A 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W rapid charging powers this gadget. It has an IP54 rating, an in-display fingerprint sensor, an IR blaster, and runs the most recent version of Android 14 with Xiaomi's HyperOS overlay.

2. iQOO Z9 The MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core CPU powers the iQOO Z9. With a refresh rate of 120 Hz, the 6.67-inch AMOLED display produces vivid colors and smooth images. A 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor make up the back camera arrangement, while a 16MP camera on the front captures crisp selfies. It offers enough of room for movies and programs thanks to its 128GB internal storage and 8GB of RAM. The phone is running Android v14 and has a 5000mAh battery that enables 44W rapid charging. Dual 5G SIM cards are also supported.



Realme Narzo 70 Turbo

3. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo The 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen of the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits. It is equipped with a Mali G615 MC2 GPU and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 CPU. It has UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR4X RAM.



A 50MP main sensor and a 2MP portrait lens make up the dual camera arrangement on the rear in terms of optics. A 16MP selfie camera is located on the front. A 5,000 mAh battery that supports 45W rapid charging powers the phone.

4. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite The 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, a maximum brightness of 2,100 nits, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has an Adreno 619 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. OxygenOS 14, which is based on Android 14, powers the smartphone.



5. Motorola Edge 50 Neo The Motorola Edge 50 Neo has a 6.4-inch LTPO pOLED screen with a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and compatibility for HDR10+. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 provides protection for the display. The Moto Edge 50 Neo has a triple back camera configuration for those who enjoy taking pictures. This comprises a 10MP telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS). A 32MP camera on the front allows for excellent selfies.

