iQOO Z9 to Poco X6 Pro: Top 5 gaming smartphones under Rs 20,000 in February 2025

Choosing the right gaming smartphone can be overwhelming with so many options available. This list simplifies the process by showcasing the top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, featuring brands like Poco, Motorola, OnePlus, and more, each with unique features and specifications.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 18, 2025, 4:18 PM IST

Finding the ideal gadget to suit a person's needs might be challenging due to the proliferation of sophisticated smartphones in the low-cost market. We have put together a list of the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to make the purchasing process easy. The brands include Poco, Motorola, OnePlus, and others.

article_image2

1. Poco X6 Pro

The 6.67-inch AMOLED display on the Poco X6 Pro has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1800 nits. To manage intensive graphical duties, it is powered by a Mali-G615 GPU and a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC.

The X6 Pro has a 64MP primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) for photography, as well as an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro lens. Additionally, it has a 16MP front camera for video calls and selfies. A 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W rapid charging powers this gadget. It has an IP54 rating, an in-display fingerprint sensor, an IR blaster, and runs the most recent version of Android 14 with Xiaomi's HyperOS overlay.

Also Read | Realme 14 Pro+ to OnePlus Nord 4: Check out 5 best camera smartphones under Rs 30,000 in February 2025

 

article_image3

2. iQOO Z9

The MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core CPU powers the iQOO Z9. With a refresh rate of 120 Hz, the 6.67-inch AMOLED display produces vivid colors and smooth images.

A 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor make up the back camera arrangement, while a 16MP camera on the front captures crisp selfies. It offers enough of room for movies and programs thanks to its 128GB internal storage and 8GB of RAM. The phone is running Android v14 and has a 5000mAh battery that enables 44W rapid charging. Dual 5G SIM cards are also supported.

Also Read | OnePlus 12R to Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Check out 5 smartphones under Rs 40,000 to buy in February 2025
 

article_image4

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo

3. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo

The 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen of the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits. It is equipped with a Mali G615 MC2 GPU and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 CPU. It has UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR4X RAM.

A 50MP main sensor and a 2MP portrait lens make up the dual camera arrangement on the rear in terms of optics. A 16MP selfie camera is located on the front. A 5,000 mAh battery that supports 45W rapid charging powers the phone.

Also Read | Vivo V40 to Samsung Galaxy S23: Check 6 smartphones under Rs 45,000 you can buy

article_image5

4. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite

The 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, a maximum brightness of 2,100 nits, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has an Adreno 619 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. OxygenOS 14, which is based on Android 14, powers the smartphone.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 4 to Poco X7 Pro: Top 5 gaming smartphones under Rs 30,000
 

article_image6

5. Motorola Edge 50 Neo

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo has a 6.4-inch LTPO pOLED screen with a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and compatibility for HDR10+. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 provides protection for the display.

The Moto Edge 50 Neo has a triple back camera configuration for those who enjoy taking pictures. This comprises a 10MP telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS). A 32MP camera on the front allows for excellent selfies.

