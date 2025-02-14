Vivo V40 to Samsung Galaxy S23: Check 6 smartphones under Rs 45,000 you can buy

Looking to upgrade your smartphone without breaking the bank? Explore six top contenders under Rs 45,000, including the OnePlus 13R, iQOO 12, and more, offering powerful performance, impressive displays, and long-lasting batteries.

It's a good time to think about upgrading because the sub-Rs 45,000 smartphone market has witnessed a number of fresh releases and price reductions on existing flagship models. There are several excellent choices in February if you're searching for a phone that will not break the bank and has a nice display, strong performance, and dependable battery life. Check top 6 smartphones in this price bracket are examined here, including the OnePlus 13R, iQOO 12, and others.

1. iQOO 12 Recent sales have made the iQOO 12 5G, a flagship smartphone from the previous generation, more reasonably priced, putting it in the same price range as the OnePlus 13R. With its remarkable specs, it more than makes up for the absence of several high-end features like wireless charging, an IP68 rating, and a USB-C 3.2 port. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, which powers the phone, offers excellent performance. Additionally, it has a 50-megapixel triple-rear camera arrangement with three periscope lenses, a 144Hz AMOLED display with a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits, and a comparatively big 5,000mAh battery with 120W rapid charging. The iQOO 12 is a formidable competitor in the sub-Rs 45,000 market since it provides outstanding value for the money.



2. OnePlus 13R The OnePlus 13R 5G is a strong choice for those around Rs 45,000 because it offers flagship-level capabilities at a comparatively low cost. Its flat 6.78-inch AMOLED display, which starts at Rs 42,999, has a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and 1.5K resolution, providing a brilliant and fluid viewing experience. It has 512GB of storage, up to 16GB of RAM, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU under the hood. Additionally, the phone has a 6,000mAh silicon carbon battery that may last up to 1.5 days between charges. It is compatible with 80W fast charging, which is optimized for long-term battery health. Even in chilly conditions, the touchscreen can be used thanks to extra features like Glove Mode. The OnePlus 13R, which runs OxygenOS 15 atop Android 15, offers six years of security patches and four years of OS upgrades, in addition to AI-powered capabilities like AI Notes and AI Unblur. The OnePlus 13R is a great choice for anyone looking for flagship-level performance, display quality, and battery life without going over budget.

3. Google Pixel 8a The Pixel 8a is a fantastic substitute if you love Pixel phones but think the flagship versions are too pricey. It has a smooth 120Hz AMOLED screen, a Tensor G3 CPU that provides quick performance, and a good-performing camera that can take pictures in low light. Its 5W wireless charging is still uncommon in this price range, even if it is slower than more expensive devices. The software is clear and easy to use, and as it's a Google device, it gets the most recent updates straight. The Pixel 8a is a good option if you're searching for a little phone with an excellent camera, display, and software. Flipkart is presently selling it for less than Rs 45,000.





4. Xiaomi 14 CIVI Starting at Rs 39,999, the Xiaomi 14 Civi 5G offers a good mix of performance and design. With a stylish appearance and top-tier specs, this phone combines the greatest characteristics of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Xiaomi 14. It has a gorgeous 12-bit AMOLED screen with a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It offers top-tier performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU, up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. The phone's ergonomic, thin design enhances its attractiveness, and its 4,700mAh battery allows for 67W rapid charging. For photography aficionados, the Leica-tuned camera system is an excellent option since it guarantees sharp images and movies in a range of lighting situations.

5. Vivo V40 There is a lot going on with the camera specialist, Vivo V40. Its 6.78-inch curved AMOLED screen can attain a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC powers the smartphone. Its well-known back camera panel features a 50MP ultrawide lens in addition to a 50MP main camera. Additionally, this camera panel has a "Aura" light that functions similarly to a little ring light for portraiture.

6. Samsung Galaxy S23 The Samsung Galaxy S23 from last year is currently on sale for a very low price. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU is one of the reasons this smartphone is better than the Galaxy S24 from this year. In the meanwhile, the Exynos CPU is used by the Galaxy S24. The Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the Galaxy S23 measures 6.1 inches and has a maximum brightness of 1,750 nits. A 50MP main camera, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor make up its triple camera arrangement. It has a 3,900mAh battery that can be charged at 25W

