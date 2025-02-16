OnePlus 12R to Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Check out 5 smartphones under Rs 40,000 to buy in February 2025

Looking for a feature-packed smartphone without breaking the bank? We've compiled a list of the best smartphones under Rs 40,000 from brands like Google, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and more, offering impressive features and performance.

Do you want a large smartphone but are on a tight budget? There are a number of feature-rich cellphones from various companies that provide a memorable experience, so we've got you covered. Finding a smartphone that satisfies expectations and fits certain specifications while staying within a budget is not simple, though. Therefore, we have put up a list of the best smartphones around Rs. 40000 from brands like Google, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and more in order to help you narrow down your selections and provide you the finest smartphone models. Look through the list of smartphones and select the one that best suits your needs.

1. Google Pixel 8a With its impressive features and small size, the Google Pixel 8a was introduced last year. The Tensor G3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage power the smartphone. Several Google AI and Gemini features in the Pixel 8a enable smooth AI-powered engagement. Flipkart offers the Pixel 8a for less than Rs. 40000.

2. OnePlus 12R The OnePlus 12R is another feature-rich smartphone to take into consideration. With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, the smartphone has fast performance and an outstanding camera. A 50 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2 MP macro camera make up its triple camera configuration.

3. Honor 200 Pro The Honor 200 Pro, which became well-known last year for its cutting-edge photography capabilities, is the next best smartphone around Rs. 40000. A 50MP Sony IMX856 telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, a 12MP ultrawide and macro camera, and a 50MP primary camera with OIS capabilities make up the smartphone's triple camera setup. As a result, considering the pricing, it is an excellent smartphone with a camera.

4. Xiaomi 14 CIVI This smartphone can be the best choice if you're looking for one that can do a lot of tasks. A flagship Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU with 8GB of RAM powers the smartphone. A 50MP primary camera, a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultrawide camera make up the smartphone's triple camera configuration.

5. Motorola Edge 50 Pro The Motorola Edge 50 Pro, which comes next on the list, is renowned for its high-end performance, vegan leather design, and quick charging capabilities. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform CPU and 12GB of RAM power the smartphone. A 50MP primary camera is part of its triple camera arrangement, which allows it to take detailed pictures.

