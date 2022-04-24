iPhone 14 Pro likely to have rounder design and a new colour

It looks that the iPhone 14 Pro Max has the same diameters as the iPhone 13 Pro Max. According to the rumour, the iPhone 14 Pro versions would have a bigger rear camera array to accommodate a new 48MP camera system with a 57% larger sensor.

To complement the bigger rear camera array in the next iPhone 14 Pro, Apple is anticipated to incorporate considerably softened edges. According to MacRumor, the tech giant's concept visual renderer Ian Zelbo predicts that the future iPhone 14 Pro versions would have wider radii in the corners. The Pro model could get more rounded corners on both its body and display. The entire iPhone range could get Apple's fetching purple color option.

According to reports, Zelbo is working on comprehensive renderings of the iPhone 14 Pro based on a variety of sources in order to offer a supposedly realistic look at what Apple's next-generation Pro iPhone may look like when it is introduced later this year. According to a recent source, Apple is going to release the iPhone 14 series with an enhanced front-facing camera with autofocus. According to the current source, all four versions — iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max — will include an enhanced front-facing camera sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and autofocus capabilities.