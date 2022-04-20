iPhone 14 likely to feature better front camera with 8K video recording capability

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are also believed to include an updated back camera arrangement, maybe with a 48-megapixel wide lens as the primary sensor and 8K video recording capabilities.

Apple is slated to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max in September, as usual, and now a well-known Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, has stated that the next iPhone 14 series would include an updated front camera with autofocus and a wider f/1.9 aperture. In comparison, all current-generation Apple iPhone 13 models include a front-facing camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and fixed focus. With a larger aperture, cellphones will be able to catch more light. The camera enhancements will improve the depth-of-field look in Portrait Mode photographs and movies. Meanwhile, the front camera's focusing capabilities will improve focus during FaceTime sessions. Also Read | iPhone 14 series likely to come in only two sizes; here's what leaked images mean

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are also believed to include an updated back camera arrangement, maybe with a 48-megapixel wide lens as the primary sensor and 8K video recording capabilities. The next iPhone 14 series will include a redesigned design over the Pro model, a better camera, and other enhancements. To accommodate the additional internals, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to have a bigger design and a better camera module. Also Read | iPhone 14 likely to have satellite connectivity for emergencies; All about it