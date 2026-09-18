6 6 Image Credit : Poco India/X

Boltt, Poco, Lava Models

Boltt Evo: This phone has a 6.79-inch 120Hz display and a Unisoc T7250 processor. For photography, it has a 50MP camera. A large 6000mAh battery provides all-day power. Its price is ₹9,999. POCO C71: This model from Poco has a 6.88-inch 120Hz display and uses a Unisoc T7250 chip. You get a 32MP primary camera and a 5200mAh battery. This phone costs just ₹8,999. Lava Virat V1: This budget phone from Lava is available with a 6.75-inch 90Hz display. It comes with a 13MP camera, a 5000mAh battery, and 4GB RAM. Its price is ₹9,999. Besides these, many other smartphones with great features, 5G, and powerful cameras are available in the market for around ₹10,000.