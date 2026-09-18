The iPhone 18 Pro sale day is here in India and many other countries. There are already a lot of people in queue at the Apple Store, eager to get their pre-ordered items. What if you want the iPhone 18 Pro sent right to your door? Blinkit and Zepto both have iPhone 18 Pro stocks on their sites.

You can buy either the iPhone 18 Pro or the iPhone 18 Pro Max in any of the four colours. You can also get extra discounts from banks and pay over time with no interest.