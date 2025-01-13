Apple iPhone 15 now under Rs 35,000 in Amazon's Republic Day sale 2025 – GRAB THE DEAL!

The iPhone 15 is available at its lowest price ever during Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale. With discounts, exchange offers, and bank rebates, you can save significantly on various iPhone 15 models.

There's good news for everyone hoping to purchase an iPhone in 2025! The iPhone 15 is now available for the lowest price ever after dropping once more. E-commerce companies are giving amazing discounts on cellphones as Republic Day 2025 approaches, and Amazon is no different, with substantial savings on a range of iPhone 15 models. You might save a ton of money if you strike while the iron is hot! Apple iPhones are well known for their superior safety features and superb build quality. In the smartphone industry, iPhones can be the ideal option if you value data privacy. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is the ideal opportunity for anyone who has been thinking about buying an iPhone. The fact that there are so many other specials available in addition to the significant flat discounts makes this offer particularly noteworthy.

Amazon's Great Republic Day sale: Here is how the deal works! Amazon now has the iPhone 15 for Rs 69,900. You can get it for just Rs 57,499 thanks to the e-commerce site's generous 18% discount, which is being offered in honor of Republic Day. Don't worry if you have a limited budget; you may pay Rs 2,788 a month in installments to get it home. In addition to these alluring offers, using an SBI Bank card to make purchases would instantly result in a Rs 1,000 rebate. Additionally, exchange offers have the potential to result in substantial savings. Trading in your old smartphone can save you up to Rs 22,800, while the final exchange rate will depend on how well your old gadget is in shape.

About iPhone 15 specifications It has a sleek glass back panel that goes well with its metal frame. This smartphone is rated IP68 for durability. Top-tier performance is guaranteed by the remarkable A16 Bionic chipset, which is constructed on 4nm technology. Up to 6GB of RAM and 512GB of storage are included with the gadget. Its 48 + 12 megapixel dual-camera configuration is ideal for photography lovers, while its 12-megapixel front camera is ideal for video calls and selfies.

