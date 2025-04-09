user
Vivo X200 Ultra to debut on April 21: All you need to know about it

Vivo unveils the X200 Ultra in China on April 21, showcasing black, white/silver, and red color options. The phone emphasizes photography with dual 50MP Sony sensors and a 200MP periscope telephoto camera.

Gargi Chaudhry
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Apr 9, 2025, 10:58 AM IST

Vivo has formally announced that the X200 Ultra will debut in China on April 21. The company has also released some intriguing information in advance of the major event. In actuality, Vivo has already unveiled the device's full-color lineup, providing enthusiasts with a clear preview of the design they may anticipate. Three colors—black, white/silver, and red—will be available for the Vivo X200 Ultra.

Although the official names for these colors are still unknown, Huang Tao, Vivo's product vice president, characterized the phone in a thorough article as a "pocket smart camera that can make calls," implying that the X200 Ultra would place a significant emphasis on photography capabilities.

Considering the hues, each variation offers a unique perspective. The backs of the black and white/silver variants look to feature distinctive designs that are hidden behind the glass. The red variant, on the other hand, stands out due to its bright and striking appearance while remaining basic with no discernible patterns. Vivo appears to be employing glass for all three of the phone's rear panels, which gives it a high-end look. At least at launch, these three hues are probably the only ones offered.

Vivo X200 Ultra: Camera specifications

Vivo has previously hinted about some amazing camera specs. Two 50-megapixel Sony LYT-818 sensors are anticipated to be included in the X200 Ultra: one for the primary camera and one for ultra-wide photography. A 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with Samsung's ISOCELL HP9 sensor—which has been updated with a wider aperture and better light intake—will also be available. Vivo claims that this will greatly improve overall clarity and night photography. 35mm, 50mm, 85mm, and 135mm are among the traditional portrait focal lengths that the phone will support.

It is anticipated that Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU will be included in the Ultra variant. In addition to having a 6000mAh battery that supports 90W wired and 30W wireless charging, the gadget is probably rated IP68 and IP69 for protection to dust and water. There is currently no information on a worldwide release, including in India, even though the Vivo X200 Ultra is scheduled to debut in China later this month.

