5 reasons why we love the new OnePlus Open

The company's first foldable phone, the OnePlus Open, has finally made its debut in India. With the release of its foldable phone, which has high-end capabilities at an extremely low price, OnePlus has outperformed its competitors. The new OnePlus Open will go on sale for the first time in the nation on October 27 and be available for purchase shortly. Here are five reasons to purchase the OnePlus Open:

1. Faster performance The OnePlus Open performs flawlessly in terms of general performance analysis. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that powers the OnePlus 11 smartphone also powers it. Whether you are playing games or multitasking, the performance is quick.

2. Clear and crisp display The display is excellent, featuring strong contrast and vivid hues. Because the LTPO panel automatically alternates between 1Hz and 120Hz, depending on the material presented on the screen, it also helps to provide a much smoother experience and saves battery life to some extent. Additionally, the gadget has the market's brightest display.

3. Stunning camera The OnePlus Open boasts an excellent camera. The cameras can provide detailed images with well-balanced highlights, dynamic range, and sharpness. Depending on the lighting, you may potentially come very close to achieving cinematic photos. The OnePlus folding phone's camera isn't the finest out there, of course, but it does a decent job throughout the day.

4. Leather finish & no gap hinge The foldable phone has a faux leather finish, which helps offer a good grip on the phone without even a case. This is available only with the Voyager Black colour model. There is no gap between the displays when the device is folded like a book, which is commendable. It is also pretty lightweight, making the phone easier to handle with one hand. 5. You get a charger OnePlus is included a charger in the package with the phone, in contrast to other firms who have discontinued doing so. This is one item to keep in mind. In this regard, the corporation has also gained brownie points because customers are receiving considerably faster charging support than with the 67W competitor.