Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Google to manufacture Pixel smartphones in India, first Pixel 8 expected in 2024

    Google's Pixel series will soon be manufactured in India, and the first India-made model of the Google Pixel 8 will come to the market in 2024. The announcement was made at the Google for India 2023 event on Thursday, October 19, by Google Senior Vice President for Devices and Services Rick Osterloh.

    Google to manufacture Pixel smartphones in India first Pixel 8 expected in 2024 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 7:23 PM IST

    Google plans to begin assembling its Pixel smartphone lineup in India, a company executive said, becoming the latest tech giant to bet on the South Asian market for devices manufacturing.  At the company's annual India event on Thursday, Rick Osterloh, Senior VP of Devices and Services at Google, revealed that the firm plans to begin local manufacture with the current lineup, including the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, in India. The company aims to sell the India-made batch starting next year.

    Google's pledge to produce its smartphones in India is just another victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, which has been successful in luring other large corporations to grow their operations there.

    Also Read | Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2 facing screen 'flickering' issue: Report

    "Nine years ago, mobile manufacturing was essentially nonexistent in India," stated Ashwini Vaishnaw, the IT Minister of India, during the Google event.  “Our Prime Minister’s vision of Make-in-India and Digital India, the entire thing has gotten translated to real-action on the ground, and today we have close to $44 billion in mobile manufacturing and exports of mobile phones is at $11 billion. It’s generating huge employment. So I think what Google has announced today is good for Google and good for India," he added.

    Google is the latest tech entrant to make a push to turn India into a manufacturing hub. Apple, whose manufacturing partners began locally assembling iPhones a few years ago, now manufactures the newest models in the country. Google said India is also a priority market for Pixel smartphones and the company is increasingly improving its devices customer service experience in the country. 

    Also Read | Vivo Y200 5G to launch in India on October 23; Colour options, price & more teased

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 7:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple Watch Series 9 Watch Ultra 2 facing screen flickering issue Report gcw

    Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2 facing screen 'flickering' issue: Report

    OnePlus Open to cost over a lakh Will it have pre loaded apps gcw

    OnePlus Open to cost over a lakh? Will it have pre-loaded apps?

    Vivo Y200 5G to launch in India on October 23 Colour options price more teased gcw

    Vivo Y200 5G to launch in India on October 23; Colour options, price & more teased

    OnePlus Open foldable phone to launch today When where to watch event LIVE What to expect gcw

    OnePlus Open foldable phone to launch today: When & where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

    OnePlus cancels free wireless charger order apologises for error issues Rs 800 voucher gcw

    OnePlus cancels free wireless charger order, apologises for error & issues Rs 800 voucher

    Recent Stories

    Sabudana Khichdi to Kuttu ki Puri: 6 popular Navratri snacks in India vma eai

    Sabudana Khichdi to Kuttu ki Puri: 6 popular Navratri snacks in India

    Official Statement: Saurabh Chandrakar Clarifies Misinformation Surrounding Wedding Expenses and Other Allegations

    Official Statement: Saurabh Chandrakar Clarifies Misinformation Surrounding Wedding Expenses and Other Allegat

    Sunny Deol's birthday bash: Gadar 2 actor enjoys with family, performs Bhangra SHG EAI

    Sunny Deol's birthday bash: Gadar 2 actor enjoys with family, performs Bhangra

    Official Statement: Mr. Ravi Uppal Denies Allegations and Disavows Connection with Mahadev App

    Official Statement: Mr. Ravi Uppal Denies Allegations and Disavows Connection with Mahadev App

    Tamannaah Bhatia's new pictures in red dress take the internet by storm RKK

    Tamannaah Bhatia's new pictures in red dress take the internet by storm

    Recent Videos

    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon