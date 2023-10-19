Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    OnePlus Open launched! Check out its features, colours & other details

    OnePlus officially entered the foldable smartphone market, with the global launch of OnePlus Open, its maiden foldable handset in the launch event titled ‘Open for Everything.’ Check out its specifications, colours and other details.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 7:47 PM IST

    OnePlus officially entered the foldable smartphone market, with the global launch of OnePlus Open. The OnePlus Open is light, compact with flagship displays and cameras. It also comes with a customised operating system. Check out its features, specifications, and other details.

    Display: The cover display is a 6.31-inch screen and the inner display when unfolded shows a 7.82-inch screen. Both panels have a refresh rate of 120Hz and use the LTPO 3.0 technology. The displays also have a peak brightness of 2,800 nits. The operating system has all of the productivity-related bells and whistles one would expect from a foldable phone.

    Processor: The foldable is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The battery on the device is a 4,805 mAh battery, supported by 67W fast charging.

    Camera: The OnePlus Open features a 48MP main sensor on the main camera setup. You can get the best photography experience on any foldable phone with the Open, thanks to the 48MP Sony LYT-808 sensor at the back. The camera zoom range goes from 0.6x to 10x on the OnePlus Open.  It has 'three main sensors.' This means that the difference in quality between the three lenses could be minimal.

    Colours: The foldable smartphone comes in two colours -- Vulture Black and Emerald Dust. The former comes with a leather-like finish on the back and the latter has a matte glass design.

    Weight: The OnePlus Open weighs 238 grams. For context, the iPhone 14 Pro Max weighs 242 grams. This will be the lightest device in the segment.  It uses materials like carbon fiber and titanium alloy to achieve this.

    Other details: The OnePlus Open comes with a digital key that will BMW owners unlock their vehicles and start their engines with the phone alone.

    Price and availability: The OnePlus Open is available for Rs 1,39,999 in India. The pre-orders start today and the general sale will go live on October 27.

    Competition: OnePlus' foldable will compete in the market with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which starts at a price of Rs 1,54,999 for the basic 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration, and the more inexpensive Tecno Phantom V Fold, which is priced at Rs 88,888.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 8:46 PM IST
