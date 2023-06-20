Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yoga Day 2023: 7 times Lionel Messi's wife Antonella Roccuzzo dazzled in sexy yoga outfits

    First Published Jun 20, 2023, 5:51 PM IST

    Antonella took to Instagram to share a picture of herself performing a yoga routine, leaving her followers and her husband Messi in awe of her skills. The post received a lot of praise and admiration from fans who were impressed by her flexibility and dedication to fitness.

    article_image1

    Image Credit: Instagram

    article_image2

    Image Credit: Instagram

    It is evident that Antonella Roccuzzo not only supports her husband on the football field but also maintains her own active and healthy lifestyle, inspiring others with her commitment to exercise and her stylish workout choices.

    article_image3

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Not only does Antonella stand out with her fashion choices, but she also captures herself in action, engaging in acrobatic poses on a yoga mat. Her photo serves as proof that a sporty outfit can be both casual and alluring.

    article_image4

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Lionel Messi's wife, Antonella Roccuzzo knows the importance of Yoga and Exercise. She is a dedicated fitness enthusiast and often shares her stylish workout outfits with her Instagram followers. Antonella recently shared a post of her practising yoga.

    article_image5

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Antonella's dedication to her yoga practice serves as a reminder to prioritise self-care amidst life's demands and challenges.

    article_image6

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Her commitment to nurturing her mind, body, and spirit through yoga, serves as an inspiration to her fans and followers.

    article_image7

    Image Credit: Instagram

    As the world continues to embrace the importance of Yoga on World Yoga Day, Antonella Roccuzzo's passion for yoga serves as an inspiration to many around the globe.

