In 2025, a bunch of movies came out that made over 100 crore rupees. But they still ended up being flops and disasters at the box office. War 2 to Coolie; Most of them were Bollywood flicks, more so than South Indian ones. Here are 8 of those movies
1. Coolie
Box Office Collection: ₹285.01 crore
Box Office Verdict: Flop
This Rajinikanth-starrer had a massive budget of ₹350 crore, making it a flop despite its earnings.
2. War 2
Box Office Collection: ₹236.55 crore
Box Office Verdict: Flop
This YRF spy film failed to recover its ₹325 crore budget.
3. They Call Him OG
Box Office Collection: ₹194.16 crore
Box Office Verdict: Flop
This Telugu action drama starring Pawan Kalyan was made on a ₹250 crore budget and flopped.
4. Housefull 5
Box Office Collection: ₹183.38 crore
Box Office Verdict: Flop
Made on a ₹250 crore budget, this comedy film couldn't recover its costs.
5. Thamma
Box Office Collection: ₹134.78 crore
Box Office Verdict: Flop
This horror-comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana was made on a budget of about ₹140 crore and failed to recover costs.
6. Game Changer
Box Office Collection: ₹131.2 crore
Box Office Verdict: Disaster
This Telugu action film starring Ram Charan was directed by S. Shankar. It was made on a budget of about ₹450 crore.
7. Jolly LLB 3
Box Office Collection: ₹117.5 crore
Box Office Verdict: Flop
The budget for 'Jolly LLB 3' was about ₹120 crore. The Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer just missed recovering its budget.
8. Sikandar
Box Office Collection: ₹110.36 crore
Box Office Verdict: Disaster
A. R. Murugadoss directed this Salman Khan action film. Its budget was about ₹200 crore, and it failed to recover costs by a large margin.
