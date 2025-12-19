Year Ender 2025: War 2 To Coolie; 8 Box Office Flops Which Collected Over 100 Crores In 2025, a bunch of movies came out that made over 100 crore rupees. But they still ended up being flops and disasters at the box office. War 2 to Coolie; Most of them were Bollywood flicks, more so than South Indian ones. Here are 8 of those movies