Weekend OTT Releases: Thamma To Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat; 5 Releases This Week
OTT this week, making it a perfect weekend for binge-watching. From horror-comedy and intense romance to dark thrillers and crime dramas, these 5 new films and web series will make this weekend amazing
Shubhchintak (Streaming on ShemarooMe from December 18, 2025)
Shubhchintak is a dark comedy-thriller giving a bold twist to Gujarati cinema. A novice tries to honey-trap a man for revenge but gets caught in a web of moral dilemmas.
Thamma (Streaming on Prime Video from December 16, 2025)
Thamma is a romantic horror-comedy, the fifth in the Maddock Films Horror Comedy Universe. After a successful theatrical run, it's now on Prime Video starring Ayushmann and Rashmika.
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (Streaming on Netflix from Dec 16, 2025)
This romantic drama is about an obsessive lover (Harshvardhan Rane) who becomes infatuated with an actress (Sonam Bajwa). Now on Netflix, it offers an intense love story.
Mrs. Deshpande (Releasing on Jio Hotstar on December 19, 2025)
Madhuri Dixit returns in this crime thriller as a serial killer helping police catch a copycat. Based on the French series La Mante, this show will keep you hooked. On Jio Hotstar.
Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders (Releasing on Netflix on Dec 19, 2025)
A spiritual sequel to the 2020 thriller. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a cop investigating a murder at the Bansal mansion where every clue deepens the mystery. A must-watch on Netflix.
