- Year Ender 2025: Aneet Padda, Ahaan Panday to Dhanush, Kriti Sanon; 8 Top Onscreen Pairs of the Year
Year Ender 2025: This year, the style of storytelling changed along with cinema. This year, many such romantic pairs were seen on screen who won the audience's hearts from Aneet Padda, Ahaan Panday and others. Let's check out the list
Ahan Panday-Aneet Padda
In the film Saiyyara, the pair of Ahan Panday and Aneet Padda presented a fresh and innocent love story. Their on-screen romantic chemistry made everyone crazy. Fans are so smitten that they are waiting to see them together again.
Dhanush-Kriti Sanon
The pairing of Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the film Tere Ishk Mein was fantastic. Dhanush's character seemed completely immersed in the story, while Kriti presented her character very gracefully. Their on-screen chemistry won the audience's hearts.
Rashmika Mandanna-Vicky Kaushal
In Chhaava, the pair of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna won the audience's hearts. Their chemistry was presented brilliantly in the film. Rashmika's strong and effective acting paired well with Vicky's powerful presence. Their relationship felt real on screen.
Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh
In De De Pyaar De 2, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's pair appeared again in a light-hearted style. The film showed love with maturity and modern thinking. Their chemistry felt fun, relatable, and emotionally touching. Their on-screen presence felt natural.
Akshay Kumar-Jacqueline Fernandez
In Housefull 5, the pair of Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez gave a full dose of entertainment. Their chemistry added sparkle and fun to the film. Akshay's comic timing and Jacqueline's glamour made the audience go crazy.
Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani
War 2 is an action-drama film, but the romantic chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani attracted everyone. Kiara's glamour and Hrithik's romantic style were much loved.
Ranveer Singh-Sreeleela
In the Chings film, Ranveer Singh and Sreeleela's pairing was one of the newest and most interesting of the year. Their screen energy made the film special. Ranveer's playfulness and Sreeleela's simplicity were liked. Their chemistry felt fresh, charming, and fun.
Sara Ali Khan-Aditya Roy Kapur
Metro In Dino gracefully depicted the making and breaking of relationships in cities. Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan's pairing strengthened the story. Their balanced chemistry shows modern-day love. Their chemistry attracted the audience.
