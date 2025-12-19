Dhurandhar Actor Akshaye Khanna Dad Vinod Khanna's 8 Best Movies
Akshaye Khanna is making headlines everywhere with his film Dhurandhar. His movie is earning big. But his dad, Vinod Khanna, also rocked the box office. He gave some amazing films in his career. Some of his movies are still loved today
Akshaye Khanna's dad Vinod Khanna
Akshaye Khanna's dad, Vinod Khanna, is no longer with us. However, he had a fantastic career. He worked in many hit films that people are still crazy about watching today. Let's find out more about them...
The film Amar Akbar Anthony
Vinod Khanna's multi-starrer film Amar Akbar Anthony came out in 1977. This blockbuster featured Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Pran, Neetu Singh, Parveen Babi, and Shabana Azmi in lead roles.
The film Muqaddar Ka Sikandar
Vinod Khanna's film Muqaddar Ka Sikandar was released in 1978. It starred Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee, Rekha, and Amjad Khan in lead roles. This film was also a blockbuster.
The film Hera Pheri
Vinod Khanna's 1976 film Hera Pheri starred Amitabh Bachchan, Saira Banu, and Sulakshana Pandit in lead roles. This movie was also a box office hit.
The film Qurbani
In 1980, Vinod Khanna's action thriller Qurbani created a storm at the box office. The film starred Feroz Khan, Zeenat Aman, Amjad Khan, and Amrish Puri in lead roles.
The film Parvarish
Vinod Khanna's 1977 multi-starrer Parvarish featured Amitabh Bachchan, Neetu Singh, Shabana Azmi, Shammi Kapoor, and Amjad Khan. The film was a superhit.
The film Mera Gaon Mera Desh
Vinod Khanna's 1971 film Mera Gaon Mera Desh starred Dharmendra and Asha Parekh. In this superhit film, Vinod played the role of a dacoit. His character was well-liked.
The film Inkaar
Vinod Khanna's crime thriller Inkaar was released in 1977. It starred Vidya Sinha, Amjad Khan, and Shreeram Lagoo. The film was a massive hit.
The film Insaaf
Vinod Khanna's 1987 film Insaaf was also a hit. It starred Dimple Kapadia, Suresh Oberoi, and Shakti Kapoor. It was an action thriller film.
