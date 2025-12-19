Shubman Gill Vs Abhishek Sharma Net Worth: Who Is The Richer Cricketer? Know Here
Abhishek Sharma vs Shubman Gill: Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill have become some of the world's star players right now. Both are making a lot of noise with their bats on the field. Gill is also the captain of Team India in ODIs and Tests
Abhishek Sharma's magic in T20
Team India's star batsman Abhishek Sharma is on fire in T20 cricket, even becoming the world's number one batsman in the format. He's breaking records and scored three T20 centuries in 2025.
Shubman Gill is also making a splash
On the other hand, Team India's ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill is also making a big impact with his bat. Even though his bat isn't firing in T20s, he's scoring tons of runs in Tests and ODIs.
Abhishek's Fan Following
While left-handed batsman Abhishek Sharma is creating a storm on the cricket field, he's also winning hearts off it. He has millions of fans who love his batting style. He has 7.8 million followers on Instagram.
Gill's Fan Following
Shubman Gill's fan following is no less than Abhishek Sharma's. He scores runs and also rules hearts with his great looks. He has no shortage of fans worldwide. He has 18.4 million followers on his official Instagram.
Abhishek Sharma's Net Worth
Abhishek Sharma isn't far behind in earnings. According to media reports, his net worth by 2025 is between ₹12 to ₹18 crore. His main income is from cricket, including his BCCI contract, IPL, and brand deals.
Shubman Gill's Net Worth
Shubman Gill is also not behind Abhishek in earnings. As of 2025, his net worth is between ₹32 to ₹34 crore. He earns a ₹16.5 crore salary as Gujarat Titans' captain and ₹7 crore annually from his BCCI contract.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.