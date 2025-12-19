- Home
Kalki 2898 AD to Animal: 6 Bollywood Movies Where Villains Who Outshone Heroes; Check Here
There are many superhit films in Bollywood. A big reason for their success was that people liked the villain's role more than the hero's. So, let's find out which films these are. Kalki 2898 AD to Animal owe a lot of their success to the villains
Kalki 2898 AD
In the film 'Kalki 2898 AD,' Kamal Haasan appeared in a very menacing role. People loved him. This film did a worldwide business of ₹1180 crore.
Animal
In 'Animal,' Bobby Deol was seen as the villain. People liked Bobby more than Ranbir Kapoor in the film. It earned over ₹900 crore worldwide.
Dhurandhar
In 'Dhurandhar,' people are liking Akshaye Khanna's acting more than Ranveer Singh's. Akshaye played the villain. The film did a business of ₹634 crore in 12 days.
Padmaavat
Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor were in the lead roles in 'Padmaavat.' However, Ranveer Singh played the villain, and his powerful acting overshadowed Shahid's performance. The film earned ₹585 crore worldwide.
Ek Villain
In 'Ek Villain,' Riteish Deshmukh's performance as the villain overshadowed Sidharth Malhotra's. The film collected ₹169 crore.
Kill
In 'Kill,' Raghav Juyal created a storm as the villain. He was much talked about after the film's release. The movie earned ₹47 crore worldwide.
