Director Aditya Dhar's spy action drama 'Dhurandhar' is making waves at the box office. The villainous role of Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna) is especially being loved. Find out about the 7 most terrifying villains of Bollywood
1. Gabbar Singh
- Played by: Amjad Khan
- In which film: Sholay (1975)
This Ramesh Sippy film was a blockbuster. Amjad Khan played the dacoit Gabbar so intensely that he's still counted among the most popular and ruthless characters.
2. Mogambo
- Played by: Amrish Puri
- In which film: Mr. India (1987)
Amrish Puri played many villains, but his psycho villain Mogambo became the most popular, instilling fear in children. This blockbuster was directed by Shekhar Kapur.
3. Kancha Cheena
- Played by: Danny Denzongpa
- In which film: Agnipath (1990)
The film flopped, but Danny Denzongpa's portrayal of the genocidal villain Kancha Cheena became memorable. His dialogue delivery and body language create terror.
4. Kancha Cheena
- Played by: Sanjay Dutt
- In which film: Agnipath (2012)
Director Karan Malhotra's remake showed Kancha Cheena in such a terrifying avatar that it overshadowed the original. Hrithik Roshan and Rishi Kapoor also starred.
5. Shakaal
- Played by: Kulbhushan Kharbanda
- In which film: Shaan (1980)
Kulbhushan Kharbanda brought Shakaal to life so well that people still know him by this name. This villain is a tech mastermind who creates terror quietly.
6. Lajja Shankar Pandey
- Played by: Ashutosh Rana
- In which film: Sangharsh (1999)
Ashutosh Rana created such terror as serial killer Lajja Shankar Pandey that everyone was scared. He won a National Award for this terrifying role.
7. Jagira
- Played by: Mukesh Tiwari
- In which film: China Gate (1998)
Though 'China Gate' flopped, Mukesh Tiwari as Jagira spread such terror that he became a symbol of fear. His dialogues reveal his savage nature.
