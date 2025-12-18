Year Ender 2025: Ranveer Singh To Vicky Kaushal; Top 8 Performances of the Year
Year Ender 2025: Indian cinema saw some big changes. Many actors broke out of their established images. Actors like Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, and Rashmika Mandanna delivered powerful performances. Check List
Year Ender
In 2025, some actors gave such amazing performances that it became a fantastic year for them. Their roles were memorable long after the films. Here, we talk about those actors for whom this year was unforgettable.
Rashmika Mandanna in Chhaava & The Girlfriend
This year was special for Rashmika. In Chhaava, she played her role with emotional balance. In The Girlfriend, she portrayed modern relationships with simplicity. These roles showed her growing confidence.
Rishab Shetty in Kantara Chapter 1
Rishab's acting showed incredible energy and cultural passion. He underwent physical changes for the role. Viewers couldn't stop praising his raw, immersive performance.
Kriti Sanon in 'Tere Ishq Mein'
Kriti won hearts in Tere Ishq Mein. She portrayed love, waiting, and heartbreak with quiet grace. This role marks a mature phase in her career, proving she can handle complex emotional stories with ease.
Rakul Preet Singh in De De Pyaar De 2
In De De Pyaar De 2, Rakul Preet Singh showed amazing charm and confidence as Ayesha. She brought new energy to this familiar character, making the film's relationships easy to understand and heartfelt.
Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar
Ranveer Singh gave one of his most powerful performances in Dhurandhar. He played a character full of big dreams and inner conflict. Known for high-energy roles, he surprised everyone with his controlled acting.
Farhan Akhtar in 120 Bahadur
Farhan Akhtar won hearts with his acting in 120 Bahadur. He portrayed courage and leadership with ease and honesty. His performance was genuine, allowing the film to deeply touch the audience.
Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava
Vicky's acting brought a historical character to life, showing vulnerability with strength and sacrifice. His powerful performance made the role relatable and strong, marking it as one of his best of the year.
Yami Gautam in Dhoom Dhaam and Haq
In Haq, Yami Gautam played a cool, calm, and emotional character, considered one of 2025's best performances. Her controlled performance had a huge impact. She also showed her range with a fun role on OTT.
