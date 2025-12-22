- Home
Year Ender 2025: Many actresses hit big screen. Do you know who 5 heroines are whose films collectively earned the most at the box office this year? Check out the list of the 5 highest-grossing heroines of 2025 from Rashmika Mandanna To Sara Arjun
5. Kiara Advani
Total Worldwide Box Office Collection: ₹550.63 Crore
In 2025, Kiara Advani was seen in 'Game Changer' and 'War 2'. Their worldwide earnings were ₹186.28 Crore and ₹364.35 Crore, respectively.
4. Aneet Padda
Total Worldwide Box Office Collection: ₹570.33 Crore
Aneet debuted in 2025, and her first film 'Saiyaara' raked in ₹570.33 Crore worldwide. This was her only film of the year.
3. Sara Arjun
Total Worldwide Box Office Collection: ₹836.75 Crore
Sara Arjun debuted as a lead in 2025. Her first film 'Dhurandhar' earned ₹836.75 Crore in 18 days. It's her only film of 2025.
2. Rukmini Vasanth
Total Worldwide Box Office Collection: ₹962.33 Crore
Rukmini was in three 2025 films: Ace, Madrasi, and Kantara A Legend Chapter 1, with earnings of ₹10.55 Cr, ₹98.48 Cr, and ₹852.3 Cr.
1. Rashmika Mandanna
Total Worldwide Box Office Collection: ₹1347.71 Crore
In 2025, Rashmika appeared in 5 films including Chhaava, Sikandar, and Kubera, leading to this huge total collection.
