Inside Tara Sutaria’s First Mumbai Home: Fans Go Gaga Over Dream House Pics
Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria has bought her first home in Mumbai and shared glimpses on Instagram. Fans and celebrities flooded her post with congratulatory messages, celebrating the star’s special milestone moment.
Tara Sutaria House
Tara Sutaria House
Tara Sutaria's house looks really luxurious from the inside. The room has large curtains on the windows and some nice greenery too. You can also spot big, comfy sofas in the drawing-room.
Tara Sutaria House
Tara Sutaria House
Tara Sutaria Career
Tara Sutaria Upcoming Films
Tara Sutaria's upcoming film is 'Toxic'. She is making her debut in the South industry with this film, starring alongside superstar Yash. The movie is set to release on March 19 and is directed by Geetu Mohandas.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.