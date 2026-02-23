Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt met UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow and launched a 'Net Zero' campaign with BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh. Dutt expressed his appreciation for the meeting on X. On the work front, his film 'Dhurandhar' is a huge success.

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt recently met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the sidelines of a roadshow in Ashiyana's Bangla Bazaar. On Monday, Sanjay took to X and shared a picture from his meeting with CM Yogi Adityanath. "It was a pleasure meeting Hon'ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji in Lucknow. Truly appreciate the blessings and the positive exchange," he wrote.

Over the past weekend, Sanjay joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rajeshwar Singh to launch the 'Net Zero Sarojini Nagar' campaign.

On The Film Front

Meanwhile, on the film front, Sanjay will be seen in Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar 2', which is scheduled to be released on March 19. 'Dhurandhar', which hit the theatres on December 5, is currently regarded as the biggest hit, achieving cult status. It has rewritten box office history by surpassing 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Apart from Sanjay Dutt, the film features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. (ANI)