India made its mark at the 79th British Academy Film Awards as the Manipuri film 'Boong' won the Best Children and Family Film award. The movie was the only Indian nominee at this year's BAFTAs, making the achievement even more significant. The win has been widely celebrated across India, with celebrities and politicians extending their congratulations to the makers of the film.

Celebrations Pour In for 'Boong's BAFTA Win

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur wrote on X, "Congratulations to Laxmipriya for winning the BAFTA for the best family film. I thought BOONG was better than the films that won the main awards. It's just that it's so rooted in Indian culture and politics that the westerners did not get it. That's why it's important to make our film awards more important internationally." Congratulations to Laxmipriya for winning the BAFTA for the best family film. I thought BOONG was better than the films that won the main awards. It’s just that it’s so rooted in Indian culture and politics that the westerners did not get it. That’s why it’s important to make… https://t.co/TAta38mW9T — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 23, 2026

'Boong' is directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Farhan Akhtar, along with Vikesh Bhutani, Alan McAlex, Ritesh Sidhwani and Shujaat Saudagar. The makers, including Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Lakshmipriya Devi and Alan McAlex, were present at the event held at London's Royal Festival Hall to receive the award.

Farhan Akhtar celebrated the proud moment, saying, "Could not be happier for @lp_devi & the cast of crew of #Boong .. massive congratulations to them for creating a beautiful, heartwarming, gem of a film and for this recognition. Feel so proud to be a part of this film and to see it honoured on the BAFTA stage was truly an unforgettable moment. Thank you to the jury. This means a lot to the dreamers and storytellers back home." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Ritesh Sidhwani expressed his joy and praised the director and entire team for their effort, "Still taking this in...Incredibly proud of our visionary director @lp_devi and the entire cast and crew of Boong -- this honour belongs to each one of you. Truly grateful to have been part of such a beautiful, honest film. Thank you @bafta for recognising this gem from Manipur and giving it a global platform. This is more than an award -- it's an encouraging step for Indian cinema in all its diversity. May many more stories from across our country travel beyond borders and find their global audience." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid)

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh applauded the director and the entire team of the film for bringing the honour to the state, "Smt. Lakshmi Priya Devi's victory at the 79th BAFTA 2026 exemplifies her commitment to impactful filmmaking, with 'Boong' claiming the top honor in the Best Children & Family Film category, bringing accolades to Manipur and India. #79BAFTA2026 #Boong" Smt. Lakshmi Priya Devi's victory at the 79th BAFTA 2026 exemplifies her commitment to impactful filmmaking, with 'Boong' claiming the top honor in the Best Children & Family Film category, bringing accolades to Manipur and India.#79BAFTA2026 #Boong pic.twitter.com/oPKpHtihHs — Khemchand Yumnam (@YKhemchandSingh) February 23, 2026

Taking to Instagram stories, Karan Johar wrote, "Proud," while praising the makers for bringing global recognition to Indian storytelling. He further wrote, "Huge congratulations to @faroutakhtar @ritesh sid @lp devi for this incredible and honourable BAFTA win!!!!"

Actor Dia Mirza wrote on Instagram Story, "Congratulations @lp devi so so happy for you and your team and so proud!"

"Heartfelt congratulations to #LaksmipriyaDevi on this remarkable @BAFTA win for #Boong. A proud moment for Manipur and for Indian cinema. Congratulations to young actor Gugun Kipgen, and Bala Hijam for bringing this beautiful story to life with such depth. Deep appreciation to @FarOutAkhtar and @ritesh_sid for believing in and supporting a small, rooted film with such a powerful voice. This shows what films from our country can achieve when meaningful cinema is given the support it deserves," wrote Manoj Bajpayee. Heartfelt congratulations to #LaksmipriyaDevi on this remarkable @BAFTA win for #Boong. A proud moment for Manipur and for Indian cinema. Congratulations to young actor Gugun Kipgen, and Bala Hijam for bringing this beautiful story to life with such depth. Deep appreciation to… pic.twitter.com/dioq1aVL2V — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) February 23, 2026

Actor Vivek Oberoi also congratulated the makers and mentioned, "A massive, thundering round of applause for the entire team of Boong for becoming the FIRST Indian film to win the BAFTA in the Best Children's and Family Film category. @FarOutAkhtar and @ritesh_sid, your pursuit of excellence has always been relentless. And Lakshmipriya Devi--you've made an incredible masterpiece that has transcended borders and spoken to the heart of the world. Incredibly proud of you for changing the game!" A massive, thundering round of applause for the entire team of Boong for becoming the FIRST Indian film to win the BAFTA in the Best Children’s and Family Film category.@FarOutAkhtar and @ritesh_sid, your pursuit of excellence has always been relentless. And Lakshmipriya… https://t.co/Q62fcuL7H2 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) February 23, 2026

"Big Congratulations to Laskhmipriya Devi, @ritesh_sid and @FarOutAkhtar for winning prestigious @BAFTA award for Boong. Manipuri creativity shines globally," wrote Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. Big Congratulations to Laskhmipriya Devi, @ritesh_sid and @FarOutAkhtar for winning prestigious @BAFTA award for Boong. Manipuri creativity shines globally. pic.twitter.com/tXCsN7en8i — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 23, 2026

In his message reacting to the achievement, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the filmmakers and artists behind the project. "Congratulations to all those associated with this film. This is indeed a moment of immense joy, especially for Manipur. It also highlights the immense creative talent in our nation," PM Modi wrote on X. Congratulations to all those associated with this film. This is indeed a moment of immense joy, especially for Manipur. It also highlights the immense creative talent in our nation. https://t.co/fd95WriuTG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2026

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed immense delight as Manipur's 'Boong' wins big at the British Academy Film Awards 2026 (BAFTA). Extending her congratulatory messages to the entire team of the film, CM Banerjee wrote, "I am very happy to know that the Manipuri film 'Boong' has scripted history at the 2026 BAFTA Awards. Against all odds, this film was crowned Best Children and Family Film, becoming the first-ever Indian production to win in this prestigious category. My heartiest congratulations to the entire cast and crew of 'Boong'! You've made the whole nation proud."

Actor Kangana Ranaut also reacted to the win and wrote on Instagram Story, "Congratulations @lp_devi and the entire team of Boong for this award. You spoke so well and look great." She added, "Dear LP, when we first worked together more than a decade ago, you were my first AD on a film called Game, whispers on the sets were that LP is made for greatness. Your time is here my friend, you have no idea how much honour/respect you have brought to the entertainment industry, India and the north east. Wish you the best. Keep shining."

Actor Alia Bhatt, who made a stunning debut at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards 2026 as a presentor, leaving fans in awe of her graceful look, also congratulated the film's team and wrote, "What a proud moment for Indian cinema..Congratulations to the entire team! Historic"

Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth also congratulated the film's team for the honour.

The Story Behind 'Boong'

Sharing her thoughts after the big win, director Lakshmipriya Devi expressed joy at seeing a story rooted in Manipur resonate internationally. Emphasising the personal and cultural significance of the film, "'Boong' means a little boy in my language, Manipuri. So it's about a boy who wants to get a very special gift for his mother. So he thinks by finding his father, who's been missing for quite a while, that would be the best gift for his mother. So that's basically the story of the film," she said in an interview with Deadline.

'Boong' revolves around a young boy from Manipur who sets out on a heartfelt journey to reunite his missing father with his family, believing it would be the greatest gift for his mother. His innocent quest gradually transforms his life, leading to an unexpected new beginning.

Producer Farhan Akhtar reflected on his long association with the director and what drew him to support the project. Speaking about their bond, he said, "Well, to start with, Lakshmipriya Devi and I have known each other for close to 20 years now. This is her first film as a director. So it's a very special moment in her life. And it's amazing that we're part of it."Farhan added, "Also, it's a film that's set in a region of India where very few films that we get to watch, films coming out of there. So it was nice to support that as well. And it's a very, very heartwarming and a very sweet story. So it just felt right."

The film competed with international titles such as Zootopia 2, Lilo & Stitch, and Arco, emerging victorious in the category.The film first premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in the Discovery section. It was later screened at many global film events, including the Warsaw International Film Festival 2024, the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024, the International Film Festival of India, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025. (ANI)