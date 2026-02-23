Alicia Keys looks back on the 25th anniversary of her breakout hit 'Fallin'', calling her journey "crazy and wonderful." The Grammy winner reflected on her 'fake it till you make it' start and the song's success at a 'She Is the Music' event.

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Alicia Keys has reflected on the 25th anniversary of her breakout hit 'Fallin', describing her journey since its release as "very crazy and wonderful," according to People.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking at the 'She Is the Music's Women Sharing the Spotlight' event in West Hollywood, California, Keys looked back at the soulful ballad that was released in March 2001, when she was just 20-years-old. The song went on to spend six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earned her multiple Grammy Awards.

From 'Fallin'' Success to Personal Growth

"I'm not sure how I wrap my head around this whole existence called life," Keys said. "It's very crazy and wonderful and exciting and amazing." The 17-time Grammy winner recalled the uncertainty she felt at the beginning of her career. "And just thinking back to that girl in me at that time and how she had no idea, none. That she was completely what you call 'fake it till you make it' -- that's what she was doing, and she did a damn good job," she added, according to People.

Following the success of "Fallin' " and her debut album Songs in a Minor, Keys won five Grammy Awards in 2002, including Song of the Year, Best Female R&B Vocal Performance, Best R&B Song, Best R&B Album and Best New Artist. Reflecting on her growth over the years, Keys said, "The more I grew, the more I learned. And so I think about her, and I'm so appreciative of her because she was strong, she was clear. Even though she didn't know everything, she knew what she didn't want and she knew what she had to hold onto, and that was authenticity and truth and honesty and music," according to People.

Mentorship and Empowering Women in Music

At the event organised by She Is the Music, a nonprofit she co-founded to increase the representation of women in the music industry, Keys also credited Universal Music Publishing Group CEO Jody Gerson for mentoring her early in her career. "I would definitely say Jody Gerson," Keys said, noting that Gerson has been her publisher since she was 14. "She for sure took me under her wing and she saw something in me that was special," according to People.

Keys expressed gratitude for the continued evolution of her career, saying she feels proud of how far she has come and excited about what lies ahead. (ANI)